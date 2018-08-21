EXCLUSIVE: Selma Blair is joining Netflix’s 10-episode sci-fi drama series Another Life in a recurring role.

Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Battlestar Galactica and Longmire alumna Katee Sackhoff), who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

Blair will play 21st century media influencer Harper Glass, who uses journalism, social media and keen intelligence in an attempt to break one of the biggest stories in human history.

The Hellboy and Legally Blonde actor is repped by Wishlab and The Gersh Agency.

Blair is currently filming the feature After opposite Jennifer Beals and Peter Gallagher and also starred in Maria Gabriela Cardenas’ The Great Illusion. Blair recently guested on Netflix’s Lost in Space as Jessica Harris, and appeared with Nicolas Cage in the black comedy Mom and Dad which made its world premiere last year at Toronto. She also portrayed Kris Jenner in FX’s Emmy-winning The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Another Life is from creator/showrunner Aaron Martin and producer Noreen Halpern through her Halfire Entertainment shingle; both are executive producing.

Another Life extends Halpern’s relationship with Netflix. Halpern, through her Halfire Entertainment, executive produced the Netflix limited series Alias Grace, written by Margaret Atwood and Sarah Polley and directed by Mary Harron. Halpern’s series credits also include Rookie Blue and Haven.