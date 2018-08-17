Jerry Seinfeld has no regrets about turning down an NBC offer of $5 million for one more season of his Seinfeld comedy show.

“It was the perfect moment, and the proof that it was the right moment is the number of questions you’re still asking me about it,” Seinfeld said in an interview with the New York Times magazine. “The most important word in art is “proportion.” How much? How long is this joke going to be? How many words? How many minutes? And getting that right is what makes it art or what makes it mediocre.”

The 64-year-old Seinfeld has just released the 10th season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. He was asked about the recent banishment of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn for what he claimed were some old jokes on Twitter.

“I didn’t read the jokes, but if they’re jokes, it doesn’t matter,” Seinfeld said. “I guess Roseanne Barr thought she was being funny, but it wasn’t funny — and if it’s offensive and not funny, then it’s not a joke. But any comedian that doesn’t understand that dynamic, you’re finished anyway.”