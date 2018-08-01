Yadira Guevara-Prip (Supernatural) and Nesta Cooper (Travelers) are set for key series regular roles in See, Apple’s straight-to-series drama, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2).

See, which hails from the scripted drama venture between Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content, is an epic, world-building drama set in the future. Apple landed the hot TV package in a competitive situation in January.

Guevara-Prip will play Bow Lion, a young warrior. Cooper will portray Haniwa, a proud and determined young daughter.

The series is executive produced by Knight and Lawrence, alongside Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo, and Jon Steinberg.

Guevara-Prip recurs on the CW’s Supernatural and was cast as a series regular on the spinoff pilot Wayward Sisters. Other TV credits include a recurring role on Amazon’s Mad Dogs opposite Steve Zahn and the Untitled Jenny Lumet pilot. Guevara-Prip is repped by Stewart Talent & Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Cooper plays Carly Shannon on the Netflix series Travelers and starred in the feature #Realityhigh also from Netflix. She is repped by UTA, Lauren Levitt & Assoc. and Industry Entertainment.