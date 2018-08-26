A studio limited release made the final weekend in August notable. Screen Gems bowed mystery-thriller Searching in 9 theaters, for an impressive $360K, giving the Sundance Audience Award-winner a $40K average. The title is easily the best per theater average of all titles reporting numbers this weekend.

Greenwich Entertainment opened Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet’s The Bookshop with Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy and Patricia Clarkson with four runs, grossing $48K ($12K average), while Oscilloscope doc John McEnroe: In The Realm Of Perfection followed up with an exclusive engagement at $8K.

Sony Pictures Classics

Last weekend’s number one debut, The Wife, from Sony Classics expanded to 18 theaters with solid numbers, taking in over $217K ($12K average). Ethan Hawke’s Blaze lit up seven Texas theaters after debuting in Austin last week, grossing $51,286 ($7,326 average).

And SPC’s Puzzle crossed seven figures in its fifth weekend, grossing $372K in 265 theaters, piecing together $1.2M as of Sunday.

Big Sony opened filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty’s Sundance debut Searching, landing one of the year’s best first weekend per theater averages in the final weekend of August. Searching starring John Cho and Debra Messing grossed an impressive $360K in nine theaters for a putting it in the top 10 of opening weekend PTAs. A24’s Eighth Grade is still the year’s highest with a $65,949 three-day average in mid-July.

Sony noted the title had an ‘extensive’ early screening and Q&A program ahead of its release, including pre-release showings at LACMA in Los Angeles, the Jacob Burns Center in Westchester, NY and a host of festivals including Fantasia, Nantucket and the L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival.

“Our performance this weekend was exceptional and reflects the true power of strong and positive word-of-mouth,” commented Adrian Smith, president of Domestic Distribution, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “We are thrilled by the numerous sellouts and positive response from critics and moviegoers. We’re looking forward to bringing this unique film to broader audiences as we expand into more theaters across North America next week.”

Greenwich Entertainment

Specialty distributors opened a half dozen titles also this weekend. Greenwich Entertainment launched drama The Bookshop in four locations Friday, with an estimated three-day $48K, averaging $12K. The Bookshop will head to 65 theaters in its second frame en route to a hundred locations by week three.

Bleecker Street opened Papillon in over five hundred theaters Friday. Starring Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek, the crime-drama remake took in $1.15M from 544 runs, averaging $2,115. Aside from Crazy Rich Asians, the average places the title about where most of the top ten have come in this weekend (Papillon is 16th as of Sunday morning). It is end of summer.

Kudos to SPC’s The Wife, which played an additional 16 theaters vs. its debut, taking in a solid gross. In 18 theaters, the title starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce grossed an estimated $217,382, averaging $12,077, binging its cume to $380,112.

Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate took Ethan Hawke starrer Juliet, Naked to 43 theaters for week 2, grossing over $250K for a $5,822 average. The title, directed by Jesse Peretz grossed nearly $61K in its opening frame in four theaters, averaging $15,222.

The Orchard

The Orchard took We The Animals to a dozen runs in its second weekend, averaging just over $4K from a $48,728 three-day gross. In three theaters in its opening weekend, the title by Jeremiah Zagar grossed $63,357, averaging $21,119.

In week 3, Oscilloscope added 7 theaters for Sundance’s Madeline’s Madeline, grossing almost $19K Friday to Sunday, averaging $2,102. Last weekend, the title starring Chloe Moretz grossed $

FilmRise played The Miseducation of Cameron Post in 85 theaters marking its first month in theatrical release, grossing $120K ($1,412 average). Last weekend, the title crested at $141K in 72 locations, averaging $1,959. It has cumed $618,730.

NEW RELEASES

Andrei Rublev (Janus Films) NEW [2 Theaters] 12,979, Average $6,489

The Bookshop (Greenwich Entertainment) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $48,000, Average $12,000

Crime + Punishment (IFC Films) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $8,873, Average $2,958

John McEnroe: In The Realm Of Perfection (Oscilloscope) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $8,060, Cume $11,915

Oolong Courtyard (China Lion) NEW [10 Theaters] Weekend $15,000, Average $1,500

Papillon (Bleecker Street) NEW [544 Theaters] Weekend $1,150,750, Average $2,115

Searching (Screen Gems) NEW [9 Theaters] Weekend $360,000, Average $40,000

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Blaze (Sundance Selects) Week 2 [7 Theaters] Weekend $51,286, Average $7,326, Cume $104,476

Juliet, Naked (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) Week 2 [43 Theaters] Weekend $250,370, Average $5,822, Cume $344,602

Memoir Of War (Music Box Films) Week 2 [11 Theaters] Weekend $17,743, Average $1,613, Cume $35,682

We The Animals (The Orchard) Week 2 [12 Theaters] Weekend $48,728, Average $4,061, Cume $138,232

The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [18 Theaters] Weekend $217,382, Average $12,077, Cume $380,112

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Madeline’s Madeline (Oscilloscope) Week 3 [9 Theater] Weekend $18,922, Average $2,102, Cume $68,540

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (FilmRise) Week 4 [85 Theaters] Weekend $120,000, Average $1,412, Cume $618,730

The Captain (Music Box Films) Week 5 [8 Theaters] Weekend $11,800, Average $1,475, Cume $83,235

Puzzle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [265 Theaters] Weekend $372,433, Average $1,405, Cume $1,209,538

Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 5 [34 Theaters] Weekend $37,964, Average $11,782, Cume $338,254

Blindspotting (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgagte) Week 6 [38 Theaters] Weekend $70,000, Average $1,842, Cume $4,145,289

McQueen (Bleecker Street) Week 6 [51 Theaters] Weekend $49,235, Average $965, Cume $1,118,196

Eighth Grade (A24) Week 7 [366 Theaters] Weekend $440,000, Average $1,202, Cume $12,480,476

Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna) Week 8 [88 Theaters] Weekend $151,500, Average $1,722, Cume $16,605,622

Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street) Week 9 [66 Theaters] Weekend $45,134, Average $684, Cume $5,800,174

Three Identical Strangers (NEON/CNN Films) Week 9 [221 Theaters] Weekend $310,172, Average $1,403, Cume $11,136,939

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features) Wee 12 [16 Theaters] Weekend $120,000, Average $7,500, Cume $22,319,000

American Animals (The Orchard/MoviePass Ventures) Week 13 [5 Theaters] Weekend $4,809, Average $962, Cume $2,853,592