EXCLUSIVE: Gotham-based book-to-film/TV lit agency Hotchkiss and Associates is changing its name to Hotchkiss Daily & Associates, as prolific dealmaker Sean Daily moves upward alongside founder Jody Hotchkiss.

Daily joined Hotchkiss and Associates in 2004 and has developed specialties in elevated sci-fi, horror, and fantasy, narrative nonfiction, and high-concept YA and children’s books. His sales have included 13 Reasons Why, A Futile and Stupid Gesture and most recently the greenlighted supernatural drama Locke and Key to Netflix, Resurrection to ABC, The Book of Negroes on CBC/BET, Sacred Lies on Facebook Watch, NOS4A2 to AMC and the recently wrapped untitled Babak Anvari thriller from Annapurna starring Armie Hammer and Zazie Beetz.

Daily said he was “extraordinarily grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had over the years at Hotchkiss and the flexibility and freedom we have to serve authors and help their books find their way to the screen. I’m very lucky to work with a great group of writers telling compelling, diverse, fun, frightening, and eye-opening stories.”

Hotchkiss left Sterling Lord Literistic to form his agency in SoHo four months after 9/11. Recent agency deals include the Amy Poehler-produced upcoming NBC sitcom I Feel Bad; the upcoming Showtime pic The Loudest Voice in the Room: Roger Ailes, which stars Russell Crowe; and Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores. Features have included The Wizard of Lies, War Dogs, Secretariat, American Gangster, The Kite Runner and Hotel for Dogs.

“I like to say that agenting is about ‘chopping the wood and hauling the water each day’—doing the work,” Hotckiss said. “Sean has certainly done the work since the day he started here, and he has also brought great insights while at the same time developing into an effective and respected agent.”