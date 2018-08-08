Michael McGrady (Ray Donovan) and Ruffin Prentiss (The Arrangement) are set for recurring roles on the second season of CBS’ military drama series SEAL Team.

McGrady will play Commanding Officer Harrington, a confident and skilled mentor to members of Bravo team. Having been a Tier One operator himself, the wisdom he carries from both in and out of the field is invaluable.

Prentiss will portray Summer Kairos, the team’s new EOD (Explosives Ordinance Disposal) tech.

SEAL Team, starring David Boreanaz, follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them.

New Season 2 showrunner John Glenn will executive produce alongside Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly. SEAL Team is produced by CBS Television Studios and Timberman-Beverly.

McGrady is known for his recurring role of Ray Barnes on Ray Donovan. He most recently recurred on Chicago P.D. and played Tom Matthews on Freeform’s Beyond, among other credits.. He’s repped by TalentWorks and Industry Entertainment.

Prentiss most recently recurred as Xavier Hughes on E!’s The Arrangement and guest-starred on The Good Fight. He’s repped by Gasparro Management and Abrams Artists Agency.