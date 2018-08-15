Judd Lormand, who heavily recurred on Season 1 of SEAL Team, has been promoted to series regular for season 2 of the CBS military drama series.

Lormand plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, the SEAL Team troop commander who coordinates operations whenever Bravo team is on mission and serves as the team’s leader and confidant, both on and off the battlefield. He appeared in all 22 episodes of Season 1.

“What I love about Judd as an actor is his naturalness, his ease of performance and his ability to disappear into the role,” said John Glenn, executive producer of SEAL Team. “Judd perfectly captures Blackburn as a compassionate advocate and vital leader for Bravo Team. His skill brings Blackburn into such three-dimensional life that we can’t imagine the show without him.”

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré star.

New Season 2 showrunner John Glenn will executive produce alongside Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly. SEAL Team is produced by CBS Television Studios.

Lormand’s other TV credits include NCIS: New Orleans and Zoo, both on CBS, and FX’s American Horror Story. His recent feature film work includes LBJ opposite Woody Harrelson, Carter & June and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back opposite Tom Cruise. Lormand is repped by Alexander White Agency, Rugolo Entertainment and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Season two of SEAL Team premieres Wednesday, October 3 at 9 PM on CBS.