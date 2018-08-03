Actor Scott Baio said at a news conference today that multiple lie-detector tests prove his claims that he did not assault his Charles in Charge co-star, Nicole Eggert.

“I have taken five separate polygraph tests given by two highly renowned examiners,” Baio said at a news conference in Woodland Hills that was broadcast on Facebook Live. Baio said the same questions were asked in each of the tests.

Baio recently filed a police report claiming Eggert has been harassing him and his family.

Eggert fired back via Twitter. “Are they aware I am ready to release the police file tomorrow right after their lame FB rant?” She also called Baio spokeman Brian Glicklich “the person hired to harass me.” Earlier this week, Eggert obtained a temporary restraining order against Glicklich, a Sitrick & Co. crisis manager.

Eggert filed a report in February with Los Angeles Police detectives to discuss allegations of sexual abuse by her former Charles in Charge co-star.

Eggert and her manager, David Weintraub, spoke to two detectives from the sexual abuse unit for more than an hour and gave her account of abuse, lawyer Lisa Bloom said in a statement furnished to Deadline. A witness also told detectives about inappropriate touching that he said he witnessed, Bloom added.

“We appreciate the Los Angeles police detectives’ interest in this case, and we will fully cooperate with their investigation,” Bloom said in the statement. “Many have reached out to Nicole and me to say that they witnessed inappropriate behavior from Scott Baio when Nicole was underage. We provided a list of those names to the police.”

Eggert used Twitter to publicly accuse Baio of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor working on the 1980s sitcom. Baio was in his mid-20s at the time while the actress was in her teens. She provided more details in a Jan. 30 interview with Megyn Kelly, saying she was 14 when the alleged abuse began.

Baio has vehemently denied the claims, saying he and Eggert had consensual sex when she 18 or older. No charges have been filed in the case.