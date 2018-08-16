Game publisher Scopely has struck a deal with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to bring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and scores of other Looney Tunes characters to a new mobile game.

Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem, due out this fall, allows players to collect their favorite characters, build personalized Toon Towns, and battle it out with animated neighbors in prank-filled combat. The multiplayer role-playing game seeks to preserve the slapstick comedy and irreverence of the original animated shorts while providing a modern entertainment experience.

“We have worked really hard to make sure that we maintain the level of humor you would have gotten from the show, and level it up,” said Scopely Chief Revenue Officer Tim O’Brien. “We maintain the sense of fun: the dropping anvils, the rolling boulders (and other ACME devices of destruction).”

Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem is the latest in a line of free mobile games Scopely has developed, drawn from established entertainment properties. Some of its earlier, best-selling titles include Walking Dead: Road to Survival, a role-playing game inspired by AMC’s horror series, New YAHTZEE With Buddies, which brings Hasbro’s venerable dice game into the digital world, and Wheel of Fortune Free Play, offers a fresh spin to the long-running syndicated game show.

The company isn’t public — so it doesn’t report its financial results. However, Scopely says it is generating hundreds of millions in revenue, and is profitable.

In June, it closed a Series C funding round of $160 million, led by investment from Hong Kong-based Horizons Ventures and Greenspring Associates. Earlier backers include such well-known media executives as Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos, Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine and longtime Fox executive Peter Chernin.

Check out the trailer for the Looney Tunes game, which is available for pre-registration today on Google Play.