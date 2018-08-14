EXCLUSIVE: Broadway Video has announced the cast for their feature comedy Vampires Vs. The Bronx which includes Sarah Gadon (Netflix’s Alias Grace), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), The Kid Mero (Viceland’s Desus & Mero), Method Man (HBO’s The Deuce), Shea Whigham (HBO’s Boardwalk Empire), Vladimir Caamaño (Lie Detector), Jaden Michael (Wonderstruck), Gregory Diaz IV (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Gerald W. Jones III (Catch 22) and Coco Jones (Facebook’s Five Points).

The pic, which is currently in production, was written and directed by Saturday Night Live film segment director Osmany ‘Oz’ Rodriguez who is behind such hysterical shorts as last season’s “Complicit” with Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump, and the faux Levi’s Woke commercial featuring Ryan Gosling, Pete Davidson, Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson and more showing off a new line of baggie jeans.

The logline for Vampires Vs. The Bronx: When gentrification from an unlikely and deadly source creeps into the Bronx, a group of teenage friends rally to save the beloved local bodega and fight against a supernatural force intent on taking over their home at all costs. Rodriguez is also an Emmy-award nominee for his work on SNL. He was also behind the short-form series Creating Saturday Night Live which showed viewers how the late night sketch show is produced, encompassing everything from miraculous, rapid makeup changes to the process of putting together complex visual effects in a matter of hours.

Broadway Video principal and Saturday Night Live creator/EP Lorne Michaels will produce Vampires Vs. The Bronx alongside EP Erin David in association with Caviar. Caviar’s Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol are also EPs. Broadway Video has a first look deal with Universal.

Gadon is represented by CAA, Creative Drive Artists and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein; Redd is repped by ICM Partners, Artists First Inc. and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams; The Kid Mero is represented by ICM Partners; Method Man is represented by CAA, Shauna Garr and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC; Whigham is represented by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman; Caamaño is represented by WME, CH Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein; Michael is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Shirley Grant Management; Jones is represented by CAA. Rodriguez is represented by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels LLP.