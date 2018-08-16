AMBI Distribution and Paramount Worldwide Acquisitions have teamed to acquire rights to Here and Now, the drama produced by and starring Sarah Jessica Parker that bowed at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival under the title Blue Night.

The film is directed by Fabien Constant in his feature helming debut and co-stars Simon Baker, Common, Taylor Kinney, Waleed Zuaiter along with Jacqueline Bisset and Renée Zellweger. It will hit theaters November 9 via AMBI, day-and-date with digital and VOD through Paramount Home Media Distribution.

Parker stars as Vivienne, a a singer-songwriter who lives in New York City and has enjoyed a successful career with the help of her manager, Ben (Common). Upon receiving world-shattering news, she crisscrosses the city in a single day as she tries to balance her music, family and friends, and reflect on her successes and failures. With the support of her worried mother Jeanne (Bisset) and ex-husband Nick (Baker), Vivienne strives to make peace with the city around her. Laura Eason (House of Cards) penned the script.

Parker and Alison Benson produced with AMBI Group’s Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, and Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Anna Dokoza and Luca Matrundola executive produced.