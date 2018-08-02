Sarah Sanders would not disavow President Donald Trump’s description of the American press as the “enemy of the people,” despite what even she said was an impassioned request from CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Acosta, who was jeered by a chanting, bird-flipping crowd during a live shot at a Tampa Trump rally earlier this week, tweeted immediately after today’s White House press briefing: “I walked out of the end of that briefing because I am totally saddened by what just happened. Sarah Sanders was repeatedly given a chance to say the press is not the enemy and she wouldn’t do it. Shameful.”

Asked repeatedly during the briefing whether she agreed with Trump’s enemy of the people slam, Sanders wouldn’t budge, conceding only that she shared Acosta’s “passion.”

“I appreciate your passion. I share it. I’ve addressed this question. I’ve addressed my personal feelings. I’m here to speak on behalf of the president. He’s made his comments clear.”

Sanders also took the opportunity to list the times she’s felt insulted by the press, including by Michelle Wolf’s stand-up routine this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

