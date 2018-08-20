E!’s EVP, Development & Production Amy Introcaso-Davis continues to build her senior executive team. Introcaso-Davis, who was head of programming at GSN before joining E! last fall, has recruited her former VP and head of current at GSN, Sara Auspitz, as SVP, Current for E!.

Auspitz’s hire is part of the reorganization announced by Introcaso-Davis last spring that involves the splitting up of the Development and Current operations. As part of that, the network promoted two development executives, including Leela Pon to SVP, Development, who will be Auspitz’s counterpart as head of development. Around the same time, Damla Dogan, E!’s SVP Development & Programming, who worked on both development and current for select shows, departed the company.

Here is Introcaso-Davis’s memo announcing Auspitz’s hire: