E!’s EVP, Development & Production Amy Introcaso-Davis continues to build her senior executive team. Introcaso-Davis, who was head of programming at GSN before joining E! last fall, has recruited her former VP and head of current at GSN, Sara Auspitz, as SVP, Current for E!.
Auspitz’s hire is part of the reorganization announced by Introcaso-Davis last spring that involves the splitting up of the Development and Current operations. As part of that, the network promoted two development executives, including Leela Pon to SVP, Development, who will be Auspitz’s counterpart as head of development. Around the same time, Damla Dogan, E!’s SVP Development & Programming, who worked on both development and current for select shows, departed the company.
Here is Introcaso-Davis’s memo announcing Auspitz’s hire:
I wanted to share with you that Sara Auspitz has joined our E! team as SVP, Current starting today. Sara will lead all current unscripted series for E!, including “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Total Divas,” “Very Cavallari,” “Botched,” “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,” “Total Bellas” “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian” and “The Funny Dance Show.” I had the pleasure of working with Sara previously at GSN where she oversaw all current programming. Sara’s extensive experience also includes senior development and production roles at NuvoTV, Endemol USA and TBS. She is a seasoned creative executive and a lot of fun to work with.
Several months ago I announced my plans to organize the department by splitting up Development and Current to allow for greater focus. Leela Pon has done a great job in her role as SVP, Development, working on new projects like “Busy Tonight,” “Evan & Ashlee,” “Lady Gang” and the reboot of “E! True Hollywood Story,” among a slew of future hits. Sara joining as SVP, Current solidifies our leadership team.
The recent successes of “Total Bellas” and “Very Cavallari” are great indicators that we are on the right path and I am so excited about what is to come!
Please join me in welcoming Sara to the E! team!
Best,
Amy