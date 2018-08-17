NCIS: New Orleans alum Shalita Grant has booked a recurring role opposite Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant on the upcoming third season of Netflix’s darkly comedic series Santa Clarita Diet.

Grant will play FBI agent Tess Rogers, who is looking into a recent explosion at a fracking site in Santa Clarita.

Created by Victor Fresco, in Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.

Fresco, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Barrymore through her Flower Films banner, Olyphant, Kaplan, Katsky, and Flower Films’ Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell. Flower Films’ Nancy Juvonen is a producer.

Grant is staying in the world of law enforcement with her role in Santa Clarita Diet, having recently wrapped her run as ATF agent Sonja Percy in NCIS: New Orleans. Grant recurred on Season 1 of the CBS drama series, then was upped to series regular and stayed on for three more seasons. Her previous TV credits include NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Mercy Street and Bones. She’s repped by APA and D2 Management.