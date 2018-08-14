The San Sebastian Film Festival (Sep 21-29) has pulled together an impressive lineup for its competitive Audience Award section, including Damien Chazelle’s First Man, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born.

Also among the ten new films announced today for the ‘Perlak’ selection are Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers, well-reviewed Cannes dramas Girl, by Lukas Dhont, and Capernaum, by Nadine Labaki, and Spike Lee’s Black BlacKkKlansman.

Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego’s Birds Of Passage, Mamoru Hosoda’s Mirai and Jia Zhangke’s Cannes Palme d’Or contender Ash Is Purest White also compete. Cooper’s directorial debut will close the section.

These ten films join those already announced in the strand: El Angel (Luis Ortega), Petra (Jaime Rosales), Summer (Kirill Serebrennikov), Cold War (Pawel Pawlikowski), Another Day Of Life (Raúl de la Fuente and Damian Nenow), Asako I & II (Ryusuke Hamaguchi) and Three Faces (Jafar Panahi).

The well-attended Spanish festival also has strands for new directors, Spanish movies and works in progress for non-dominant language productions. Its prestigious Competition will feature Claire Denis’ English-language sci-fi High Life, starring Robert Pattinson, and Naomi Kawase’s Vision, starring Juliette Binoche.