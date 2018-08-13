“Hello The Emmys, I know you much be sick of all those FYC ads everyone is running, and I don’t blame you! ” Bee began, ingratiatingly, in her new FYC video.

“This is not one of those!” she insists, adding, “All I want this year is to present.”

Bee’s TBS late night show Full Frontal made headlines at this year’s noms announcement when she again got put into the running for Best Variety Talk Series, despite the storm over an episode in which he referred to Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c**t.” Bee targeted Ivanka when she stayed mum on Dad’s baby-snatching border policy, despite promising to champion children from her White House position. Bee subsequently apologized for the word choice.

“Not asking to host – that would be crazy!” Bee insisted in her new spot.

“I mean what if I got my period during the third hour of the show and I just went nuts and invited Vladimir Putin to a secret meeting at my Big White House,” Bee continued, checking the Donald Trump snark box.

“All I want is one or two minutes to talk on the stage, with a celebrity of equal or greater value, look down the barrel of the prompter and say whatever it is you tell me to. I’m so versatile I can do anything! You want me to introduce the In Memorial reel? I will crush it!”

Then she demonstrates why she would be perfect for that job – and why she never will be asked to do so: