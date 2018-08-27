The 26th annual SAG Awards have been locked to take place on Sunday, January 26, 2020, the latest of the Hollywood guilds to solidify their slot in the 2020 awards season after the Oscars announced it would move up that year’s ceremony by two weeks to February 9.

The move comes after the PGA Awards today set a January 18, 2020 date for its ceremony, to be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, after traditionally using the Beverly Hilton.

The SAG Awards did not announce a venue for 2020 today, though that ceremony has long been held at the Shrine Auditorium near USC.

The SAG Awards typically sets its ceremony for this last week in January, but the new date means it will fall closer to the Oscars’ ceremony in 2020. The scramble to set dates has been on since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Directors voted earlier this month to shift the 2020 Oscarcast from February 24 to February 9, with guilds working to solidify venues and talent earlier than they thought they’d need to.

This past awards season, the SAG Awards were held January 21, a day after the PGAs and two weeks ahead of the Oscars on March 4. In 2017, the SAG Awards were January 29, a day after the PGAs and a month before the Oscars on February 26.

The next SAG Awards, meanwhile, are already set for their 25th anniversary show January 27, 2019, simulcast on TBS and TNT, with nominations coming December 12.