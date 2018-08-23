UPDATED with tweet from Jessica Alba: Jessica Alba took to Twitter to address the settlement with SAG-AFTRA and The Honest Company.

“We (Honest) have been in talks with @SAGAFTRA since last week & just finalized our agreement–always our intent,” she wrote. “I support fair pay + working conditions for all actors. Partnering has always been a natural next step in our evolution. Looking forward to a productive partnership.”

PREVIOUS: SAG-AFTRA has settled its dispute with Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company, signing it to the union’s commercial contract after earlier this week ordering its members not to work on ads for her line of home products.

“I am thrilled that The Honest Company has chosen to provide our members with the protection of a SAG-AFTRA contract,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “This partnership is the result of meaningful collaboration between SAG- AFTRA and Honest and helps sustain and build a flourishing industry for performers and employers.”

“SAG-AFTRA is an important part of the acting community, and as a proud member since 1994, I fully support its mission,” Alba said in a statement. “As founder of The Honest Company, I’m thrilled that the company has grown to a place where working with SAG-AFTRA is a natural next step for us. I’m looking forward to a productive partnership.”

Alba, Carteris said, “Is a model of ethical leadership and we’re proud to move forward together.”

“We look forward to developing a great relationship with The Honest Company and hope this inspires other brands looking to create quality commercials to go union,” said David White, the union’s national executive director. “Hiring union actors for their ads is the best decision brands can make for their business.”

The coming together of the union and a company owned by one of its prominent members got an assist from Killian McHugh, the commercial acting coach and leader of a grassroots effort that’s encouraging similarly situated celebrities to sign the union’s contract. Earlier this week, Killian appeared to have brokered a peace between SAG-AFTRA and The Honest Company. Reaching out personally to the company, he’d received their assurance that they would try to negotiate a deal with the union. SAG-AFTRA, however, said ‘not so fast.’ Two hours after Deadline posted a story about Killian’s efforts, the union said it hadn’t reached a deal with the company, and issued its “do not work order.”

The signing of The Honest Company to SAG-AFTRA’s contract is part of the union’s ongoing campaign to combat non-union commercial production. In the past year, the union says it has caught more than 130 of its members who have worked on non-union ads and sent them through the guild’s disciplinary process, where they face fines, suspension or expulsion.