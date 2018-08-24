EXCLUSIVE: Doc & Film International, the Paris-based sales outfit whose slate includes this year’s Berlin Golden Bear winner Touch Me Not and 2017 Oscar-nominee Fire At Sea, has boarded sales on Toronto Discovery world premiere SAF.

We can reveal the subtle and very watchable first trailer for the sophomore film from Turkish writer-director Ali Vatansever (One Day Or Another) which weighs the human cost of politically motivated urban renewal. Erol Afsin (Girls Of The Sun) and Saadet Isil Aksoy (Twice Born) star as a young couple forced to compromise their ideals and work for the industry destroying their Istanbul neighbourhood in order to pay the rent. ‘Saf’ is Turkish for pure, simple or naive.

Toronto’s Director of Programming Kerri Craddock has described the pic as “achingly resonant” and “a special achievement.”

Doc & Film MD Daniela Elstner told us, “Thanks to its sharp mise-en-scène and its very dynamic storytelling set in contemporary Istanbul, SAF brings together some of the most important issues of our current societies, all of this insightfully happening in a small construction and living area located in a huge city connecting eastern and western cultures. This harrowing, yet necessary, drama resonates with all the films in our catalogue and we’d like to take it on its trip around the world.”

Producers are 2Pilots Film and 4 Proof Film. Vatansever co-produces through his banner Terminal Film. Backers included Turkish Ministry of Culture, Eurimages and Medien Stiftung NRW. The pic was developed with the cooperation of Sources 2, Meetings on the Bridge, FilmTEEP, !f Sundance Lab, Global Media Makers and Connecting Cottbus Co-Production Market.

Doc & Film’s autumn slate also includes Frederick Wiseman’s Venice and Toronto doc Monrovia, Indiana and Venice title Friedkin Uncut about iconic director William Friedkin.