Another Cohen has taken a spot in Donald Trump’s very bad week. In character as Ali G, comic Sacha Baron Cohen, host of Showtime’s Who Is America?, has posted his congratulations on Trump’s being recognized as “a genuine gangsta” and “de Suge Knight of world leaderz.”

Accompanying the congratulatory letter (read it below) Cohen posted a 2003 clip from Da Ali G Show in which Trump displayed his profound ignorance of science, claiming that humans have been “doing business” for “hundreds of millions of years.”

Cohen writes, “u corrected all dem stupid fake news scientists who said dat humanoids have only been around for 300,000 years.”

But the main point for the missive was congratulations in the wake of this week’s legal troubles for Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort.

“Yesterday it was proven in de courts dat u iz a crook – respeck!,” writes Cohen/Ali G. “U Iz a genuine gangsta!” The tweet continues, “And it turns out most of your crew are too innit (4 guilty so far).”

Cohen ends the tweeted message, “Anyway, peace out, u iz a hinspiration for young people, showing dem u can become President of America without having to give up a life of crime. Bigupyaself O.G.”

Here is the letter:

Trump has long claimed that he walked out of the Ali G interview and knew it was a put-on all along, but Cohen told talk show host James Corden that Trump sat through seven minutes of the interview, “quite a long time” for an Ali G chat.

Here’s the latest Cohen tweet, followed by his appearance on The Late Late Show.