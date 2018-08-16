SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details of the August 5 episode of The Affair.

In an interview Thursday on CBS This Morning, Ruth Wilson confirmed she wanted to leave The Affair, but there are still many questions surrounding her exit from the Showtime drama series. When asked by co-host Gayle King about her departure, Wilson asserted, “I did want to leave, but I’m not allowed to talk about why.”

Series creator Sarah Treem said previously that it was Wilson’s choice to leave the show ahead of its fifth and final season.

In a shocking twist, in the August 5 episode, Wilson’s character was found dead, leading to speculation as whether it was suicide or murder. It was after that episode that Treem said it was Wilson’s decision to exit.

Wilson’s response to King came after King alluded to an interview Wilson did in February with Radio Times, in which Wilson revealed that she was paid less than her co-star Dominic West on the show. In response to King’s question, Wilson asserted that she “never complained to Showtime about pay parity.”

Wilson appeared on CBS This Morning to talk about her new movie The Little Stranger. Her comments on The Affair come about three and a-half minutes in. You can watch the entire interview below.