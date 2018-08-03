EXCLUSIVE: Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO has closed a deal for John Brancato’s original prehistoric pitch The Last Neanderthal. The film will be shot primarily with motion capture technology, and will mark the directorial debut of Terry Notary, a stunt coordinator and movement coach who is best known for his motion capture performances in Avatar, The Hobbit, and The Planet Of The Apes.

The Last Neanderthal is an epic adventure and a powerful drama, a tale of survival, revenge, and redemption that draws on recent discoveries to depict a prehistorical tale. Brancato and Notary wrote the story together.

Brancato’s produced credits include Terminator Salvation, Terminator 3, and the David Fincher-directed The Game. He also adapted the latter as a TV series for USA. He most recently sold to Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road the spec Trigger Warning, which he wrote with A History Of Violence‘s Josh Olson.

Brancato is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Steve Younger. Terry Notary is with WME.