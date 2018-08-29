EXCLUSIVE: Bunim/Murray Productions (The Real World, Born This Way) has partnered with NFL star Russell Wilson and his West2East Empire to develop and produce unscripted programming for various platforms.

As part of the joint venture between Wilson and the Banijay Group company, he will executive produce a U.S. version of a Banijay Group celebrity adventure format. Airing on TF1 in France, L’aventure Robinson features two celebrities stranded on a desert island for five days. The show’s first installment in 2017 topped its competitors on the night, improving its slot by 30%. A second special aired earlier this month.

Entering his seventh season as the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2013, becoming the fourth quarterback in history to win a Super Bowl in his second season. Wilson also has launched a number of successful entrepreneurial ventures, including the Good Man Brand, Juice Press, and TraceMe, and has global partnerships with Nike, Microsoft, Bose, Alaska Airlines, Braun, and Wilson Sports equipment. He recently debuted his own series on ESPN, QB2QB With Russell Wilson.

TF1

“Russell is an incredible athlete whose skills on the field are matched by an impressive business acumen,” said BMP CEO Gil Goldschein. “His natural drive and creativity, coupled with his exceptional brand recognition and media savvy have all of us here at BMP thrilled about this new venture.”

BMP’s portfolio also includes The Challenge and Keeping Up with the Kardashians franchises as well as series Ball in the Family and Bill Nye Saves the World.

“Bunim/Murray has a proven track record of success, and we look forward to creating many entertaining and groundbreaking projects with the best in the business,” said Wilson.

While Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, are the type of celebrity power couple that cable networks crave to build a reality series around, this is his first foray into unscripted series.