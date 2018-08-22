RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Alyssa Edwards is heading to Netflix. The Internet TV network has ordered eight episodes of Dancing Queen, a docuseries starring Drag Race alum Edwards, from World of Wonder Productions. It’s set for premiere globally October 5 on Netflix.

Dancing Queen is described as a hilarious and heartfelt docuseries set in the dancing, prancing, world of the multi-talented, multi-layered Justin Johnson (aka Drag Superstar Alyssa Edwards), as he juggles his dance life, drag life, family life, and love life. Filmed in Justin’s hometown of Mesquite, Texas, Dancing Queen goes behind the makeup and into the drag performer’s highly competitive Beyond Belief Dance Company as he prepares a young class for an intensely competitive season. You can watch a trailer below.

The series is produced by World of Wonder Productions with executive producers Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Roy Orecchio and RuPaul Charles. Justin Johnson is producer.

Edwards is best known for being a contestant on Season 5 and All Stars 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Edwards also starred in Hurricane Bianca and most recently its sequel Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate, both directed by Matt Kugelman.