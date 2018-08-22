Shantay you stay! VH1 has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for a fourth season.

The popular reality competition, hosted by the drag mother of all mothers RuPaul Charles, curates some of the top contestants and fan favorites from past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race so that they can sashay, lip sync, death drop and “sissy that walk” all the way to win a crown and a coveted spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” which currently includes queens Chad Michaels, Alaska, and last season’s winner Trixie Mattel.

The reality competition moved to VH1 after eight seasons on Logo. The ninth season premiered on March 24, 2017 with Lady Gaga as guest judge. Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars have similar formats with acting, music, comedy and fashion challenges. In All Stars, the queens “Lip Sync for Your Legacy” rather than “Lip Sync For Your Life” as a final challenge of each episode. In addition to winning a place in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame”, the winner receives a cash prize. RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews serve as regular judges while past guest judges include Shania Twain, Girls creator Lena Dunham, Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer, Academy Award-nominated screenwriters of The Big Sick Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon, and comedian Billy Eichner.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked snatched a combined 12 Emmy nominations, which is a record for VH1. RuPaul’s Drag Race was previously renewed for an 11th season.