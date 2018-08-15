A big “condragulations” is in order for RuPaul Charles as he recently snatched his third Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race. Considering he has previously won twice in the category and he might want to clear off some space on his mantle for another trophy because third time’s a charm. Like Madonna or Cher, he simply goes by RuPaul and the New Hollywood Podcast did not pass up the opportunity to sit down with the “Supermodel of the World” on the set of Drag Race — and we were, as the queens say, gagging.

One could argue that RuPaul ushered drag culture into the masses in the early ’90s with his song “Supermodel (You Better Work)”. If anything, it did bring the words “sashay” and “shanté” to the forefront pop culture. But nearly 10 years ago he started Drag Race and it went from niche reality competition to an Emmy-nominated VH1 program, exposing the masses to the culture of drag and what it means as a form of artistic expression.

RuPaul talked to us about his humble beginnings, how he never stops working, the evolution of Drag Race and how the show’s message of “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love somebody else” resonates beyond Drag Race runway.