Rudolph Guiliani dove back into the Truth quagmire today, explaining that when he said yesterday on Meet the Press that “truth isn’t truth,” he was not indulging in some moral theology pontification (his words).

Nah, he just meant sometimes truth can’t be determined because of the classic “he said, she said puzzle.”

“My statement was not meant as a pontification on moral theology but one referring to the situation where two people make precisely contradictory statements, the classic ‘he said, she said’ puzzle,” Giuliani tweeted this morning. “Sometimes further inquiry can reveal the truth other times it doesn’t.”

Granted, a college freshman with a C in introductory logic could destroy the explanation – determining whether something can be proven true has no bearing on whether the truth exists, and certainly doesn’t suggest that “truth isn’t truth.”

Regardless of explanation or attempt, Giuliani’s Orwellian statement to Chuck Todd yesterday will most likely take a place next to Kellyann Conway’s “alternative facts” classic.

Here’s Rudy’s latest: