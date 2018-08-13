As Hollywood takes the baby steps to become more inclusive for all races, genders, sexual orientations, and anyone else that has been “othered”, there are bound to be speed bumps along the way. As actress Ruby Rose celebrated her new gig as Batwoman Kate Kane for the CW people saw this as a great moment as Rose would play the first gay superhero to lead a TV series. This, of course, came with social media backlash which resulted in Rose leaving .

Rose took to Twitter one last time before exiting saying in a string of tweets: “Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

She continued, “When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable… when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other…Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially.

Rose punctuated her statement with confidence saying, “I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

Batwoman is expected to make her first appearance as part of The CW’s annual DC Arrowverse crossover event in December. The CW is developing the Batwoman series for next season.