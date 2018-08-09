Rowland Perkins, considered the elder gentleman of the original founders of Creative Artists Agency, has died. He was in his 80s. Perkins was actually the first president of the talent agency when they began back in 1975 in the old Hong Kong bank building on Wilshire Blvd. He was made president when the founders put all their names in a hat and his was pulled out. Perkins was a known agent in town when the agency began, and also had the only client making money at the time — William Conrad.

That hierarchy eventually changed at CAA, but Perkins remained ever loyal to the talent agency and stayed until 1993 when he moved into an advisory capacity. But for about two decades, he was a packaging agent for the television division where he handled some major clients including Aaron Spelling Prods. and TV/Broadway producer George Schaefer. He worked alongside TV powerhouses Bill Haber, Lee Gabler and others for years at CAA.

“Rowland was a wonderful man. There would be no CAA without him,” said Ron Meyer, one of CAA’s original founders and now Vice-Chairman of NBC/Universal. “He was the most senior of all of us and gave us enormous credibility when we started. He was a guy that people looked to, he and Mike Rosenfeld, both of them were very well respected.”

Perkins, Rosenfeld, Meyer, Michael Ovitz and Bill Haber began the agency after leaving the venerable William Morris Agency, most of them as kids in their 20s. Perkins also packaged television during stint at WMA where he worked before heading out with the boys to co-found CAA.

“He was a quality guy, and didn’t have a mean bone in his body and everyone really respected him and looked up to him. He was very knowledgeable,” said former WMA agent Fred Westheimer who Perkins helped to bring into WMA. “He recruited me in 1970, and I owe him and Bill Haber a debt of gratitude for bringing me into William Morris. He was a great packaging agent. One of the originals.”

Fred Specktor, who knew Perkins for 10 years at WMA (they had ajoining offices) and and then also worked with him for about 15 years at CAA, said, “I feel very sad about it. He was a really nice man. He was a really good guy. A good agent, and when CAA was formed, he and Mike Rosenfeld, were really the ones who were well-known at the time. Rowland was a really special guy.”

After leaving CAA, Perkins went on the board of various Internet companies (MouseJockey, a startup in Santa Monica, California, ie Inc., Talentclick) and also served as an exec producer on some TV shows.

Perkins was a graduate of Beverly Hills High School. Friends remember him also as a wine connoisseur who loved food and, as Spektor noted, “was just a mench.”

We will update with more information as it becomes available.