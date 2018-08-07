Broadway made its way down from New York City to Washington D.C.’s Lafayette Park Monday when Rosie O’Donnell and company members from Hamilton, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables set up shop for a special staging of show tunes that served as a protest against Donald Trump.

“Let your voice be heard,” said O’Donnell in a crowd of people carrying signs that said “Liar” and “Treason”. She continued, “Let the president know in no uncertain terms that we are alive, awake and we are woke. We are not going away.”

The group belted out inspirational and celebratory songs of resistance including “Do You Hear the People Sing” from Les Miserables, “Climb Every Mountain” from The Sound of Music and “Everybody Rejoice” from The Wiz. They also threw in “America the Beautiful” for good measure. O’Donnell documented their journey from New York City to D.C. on her Twitter account, showing them rehearsing.

The musical event of resistance was organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley which was part of the #KremlinAnnex protest, an anti-Trump campaign that kicked off on July 16 after Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Today marks the 22nd day of the protest.

O’Donnell also appeared on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber to talk about the protest and her past relationship with the former Celebrity Apprentice host, saying that he “changed the narrative and the factual truth about who I am to the public of America”

“He’s a horrible, horrible human with no soul,” she adds.

She also didn’t hold back against media saying, “Mainstream media treated him like a legitimate candidate as if they were two equals, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and it was falsehood from the start.” She also said that it took a “long time to call him a liar” and that Trump “has been lying every day since he’s been in office.”

O’Donnell said that media needs to stop covering his rallies as another form of resistance. “There’s no reason to cover his rallies. All he does is lie, incite violence and threaten journalists, celebrities and world leaders.”

