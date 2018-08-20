Rose McGowan says her “heart is broken” following a report published by the New York Times on Sunday that Asia Argento had arranged a deal to pay a man who accused the Italian actress and filmmaker of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 in 2013. Rather than fully distancing herself from Argento however, activist McGowan suggests watchers “be gentle” as “the truth of the situation” surrounding Argento is not yet known.

McGowan and Argento have been steadfast allies in the past year, as staunch supporters of victims’ rights and the #MeToo movement. Both are also Harvey Weinstein accusers. Without directly referencing the NYT revelations, McGowan tweeted early Monday morning, “I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.”

Shortly afterwards, McGowan added, “None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed. Be gentle.”

The NYT piece that ran online late Sunday said Argento has arranged a deal to pay actor/musician Jimmy Bennett $380,000. The Times wrote that the alleged assault happened months past Bennett’s 17th birthday in a California hotel room. Argento was 37 at the time. In court documents, a selfie with the two lying in bed was included. In their agreement, Bennett gave the photo and its copyright to Argento, the Times reported.

Argento’s lawyer, Carrie Goldberg, had not made an official comment and Bennett had not released a statement as of early today. Argento has not been active on Twitter since July 24.

McGowan and Argento have been among the most public faces of the #MeToo movement since the New York Times and New Yorker ran bombshell stories about Weinstein last October and as the movement has grown in the past year.

McGowan and Argento have also publicly supported one another; notably following the suicide of Argento’s boyfriend Anthony Bourdain. Argento also appeared on McGowan’s E! series Citizen Rose.