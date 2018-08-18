Actress Rosamund Pike claims she had a #MeToo moment when she was asked to strip to her underwear during an audition for the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day.

The actress recounted the incident in an interview with the UK’s The Independent. She said she refused the humiliating request, but ended up anyway with the role of double-crossing spy Miranda Frost opposite Pierce Brosnan.

“On the day, I don’t know how I got the resolve and strength of mind, but I just thought, actually, ‘Sod that. If they’re gonna see me in my underwear, they better give me the job,'” Pike said. “So, I thought, there’s no way I’m going to take off a dress in the audition for this tape to be sent around Los Angeles and to be judged on that.”

The 21-year-old Pike was asked to appear in an evening dress. She came to the audition in a silk gown belonging to her grandmother, but was advised by a female costume designer that the outfit was nice, but not quite Bond-esque.

“She held up three pieces of string,” Pike said. “I realized I was in a completely different world and way out of my depth. So, I put on this shimmering sheath, or whatever the order of the day was, but I didn’t drop it.”

Pike said that the casting incident didn’t carry over and she felt safe on the actual set thanks to producer Barbara Broccoli.

The actress will appear next in the Matthew Heineman-directed A Private War along with Jamie Dornan. She appeared earlier this year in multiple films, including Entebbe, Beirut and Hostiles.