The New York Times reported today that Ronan Farrow’s groundbreaking expose on producer Harvey Weinstein was killed by NBC upper management.

The Times reported today that Rich McHugh, a producer described as someone who worked closely wtih Farrow, has said that the order to kill the Weinstein story came from “the very highest levels of NBC.”

Farrow was working for NBC News as an investigative reporter and spent months digging into the long-standing rumors about Weinstein. But his initial article appeared in The New Yorker, leaving many wondering why NBC did not have it first.

McHugh called the squelching of the story “a massive breach of journalistic integrity.” He is the first NBC insider to go on the record and make the charge that the story was killed. NBC has maintained throughout that the story was thinly sourced and not ready for airing. NBC said today in rebuttal to the allegations by McHugh that Farrow’s work was not broadcast-ready and that Farrow decided to go to The New Yorker with the story, which was published two months after he stopped working on it for NBC. The series on Weinstein won a Pulitizer Prize, journalism’s top honor.