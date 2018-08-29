EXCLUSIVE: Momentum Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to the Ron Perlman-starring Asher, and has set a December 7 theatrical release date for the action crime drama directed by Michael Caton-Jones and penned by Jay Zaretsky.

The pic centers on Asher (Perlman), a Mossad-agent-turned-gun-for-hire near the end of his killing days, who breaks the hitman oath when he meets Sophie (Famke Janssen) on a job gone sideways. In order to live a real life before it’s too late, he must kill the man he was for one last chance at becoming the man he always wanted to be. Richard Dreyfuss and Peter Facinelli co-star.

The deal for eOne-based label Momentum comes ahead of Asher’s world premiere in October at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain, where it will open the fest’s Òrbita section. Perlman, who also produced via his Wing and a Prayer Pictures banner, will be on hand to present the film and accept a reward.

Wing and a Prayer’s Josh Crook produced with Perlman alongside Joseph Mensch, Brian Wilkins and Adam Folk. EOne’s SVP Acquisitions Dylan Wilcox negotiated the deal with Gersh and XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers. XYZ is repping international rights.

The pickup comes as Momentum preps for the September 14 release for I Think We’re Alone Now, the Sundance pic starring Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning and directed by Reed Morano.