Congressman Ron DeSantis, the morning after winning Florida’s Republican gubernatorial primary, told Fox News that voters shouldn’t “monkey this up” by electing his opponent, Andrew Gillum, who is African-American.

“The last thing we need to do is monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state,” DeSantis said in an interview this morning with anchor Sandra Smith. (See the full video below — the comment in question comes at the 3:30 mark.)

Gillum, whose campaign was backed by Bernie Sanders and mocked by President Donald Trump, opted not to pounce on the comments, at least initially. But other critics, including some Republicans, blasted the comment as a barely concealed attempt to stoke racism in the Republican base.

Andrew Gillum

The Florida Democratic Party did not hesitate. “It’s disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles,” FDP Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said in a press release.

A DeSantis campaign spokesperson called the charges “absurd.” In a statement provided to multiple media outlets, he offered a clarification. “Ron DeSantis was obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses,” the statement said.

Smith later pointed to the candidate’s statement on air and said Fox News “does not condone this language and wanted to make viewers aware” of the DeSantis clarification.

The Florida governor’s race is one of several key battles in the mid-term elections, which are going to be a crucial test for the presidency of Donald Trump and the state of the Republican party.

Here is a the interview, with some other reactions coming in on Twitter:

😳 no, no, no … i'm sure he just, uh … i mean, who doesn't say "monkey this up" when they're … he was trying to be respectful and not say "fkkk this up" that's why he paused and "mess this up" doesn't quite pack the same, uh, punch as, uh … hmmm … 🙊 https://t.co/fpUF7mMRM7 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2018

"Monkey this up" is not good. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 29, 2018