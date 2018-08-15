Dark Matter alum Roger Cross has booked a series regular role in CBC’s The Coroner, opposite Serinda Swan. He will play the role of McAvoy. The series, which will shoot in Toronto, centers on a newly appointed coroner investigating suspicious deaths in Toronto. Cross most recently was a series regular on Syfy’s Dark Matter and can soon be seen in Kim Bass’ Headshop. Cross is repped by LINK Entertainment, SDB Partners and Red Management.

Jaylin Fletcher (The Female Brain) is set as a series regular opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in TNT’s Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller based on the acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name by Bong Joon-ho, from Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T. Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe, where class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned. Fletcher will play Miles. Whip smart and talented, Miles is one of the few children in the tail end of the train. Miles has the intelligence to potentially move up the train if he can get a coveted apprenticeship. Fletcher landed break-out roles in features The Female Brain opposite Sofia Vergara and Deon Cole, and Saturday Church. His TV credits include Lifetime holiday movie A Very Merry Toy Story and Disney Channel’s Coop and Cami Ask the World. He’s repped by Osbrink Agency, Take 3 Talent and Key Shaw Media Group.