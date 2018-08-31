House of Cards will wrap with a sixth and final season this fall on Netflix, but during some tense times amid the Kevin Spacey scandal, that final chapter was far from a done deal. In an interview with Net-A-Porter, star Robin Wright says the series came “very, very close” to cancellation after Spacey was fired following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Because of the climate at that time. The air was thick, you know,” Wright told the publication. “Harvey Weinstein… People were [saying], ‘We have to shut everything down or otherwise it will look like we are glorifying and honoring this thing that’s dirty.”

Her response? “Our show’s not dirty,” and she fought with Netflix execs to keep it going. “I believed we should finish. I believed we should honor our commitment. To the people that loved the show, also. Why quit?”

She was concerned about the loss of jobs. “They printed that it was ‘only’ 600 people out of work, but if you include security, cops, shooting on location in Baltimore, everything, 2,500 people would have been out of a job. And that’s not fair – to take that security away from those people… They didn’t do anything

.”

Wright reinforced comments by Patricia Clarkson, who joined House of Cards for Season 5, that it was Wright who lobbied hard to keep the show going. “Robin led all of this charge so people would save their livelihoods,” Clarkson said earlier this summer on CBS’ The Talk.

Wright also was asked by Net-A-Porter for her thoughts on Spacey and whether he deserved a career reprieve, she said, “I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”

Netflix premieres the sixth and final season of House of Cards on November 2.