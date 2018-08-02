Rob Riggle is set as a lead opposite Leah Remini and Kaitlin Olson in Fox’s off-cycle half-hour multi-camera comedy pilot from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney, Rob Rosell and 20th Century Fox TV.

The untitled comedy, written by McElhenney and Rosell, centers on the unconventional family set-up of a woman (Remini), her new wife (Olson) and her ex-husband (Riggle) all living under the same roof while raising two kids.

McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton serve as executive producers on the Fox project alongside Rosell and 3 Arts’ Nick Frenkel.

Riggle is known for The Hangover and Step Brothers, as well as his stints on Saturday Night Live and as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He recently appeared in Warner Bros.’ war drama 12 Strong and Open Road Films’ Midnight Sun. On the small screen, Riggle stars in Sony Crackle’s Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy.

