Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a half-hour scripted comedy from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, a project marking their first collaboration since It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. McElhenney also will star in the series from the recently announced Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.

Written by McElhenney and Day, the cutting-edge comedy is set in a video game development studio and will explore the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways. McElhenney and Day executive produce under their RCG banner with 3Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel and Gérard Guillemot, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik for Ubisoft.

McElhenney also has an off-cycle untitled comedy pilot set at Fox with former It’s Always Sunny writer and exec producer Rob Rosell. Day also exec produces that project along with Rosell, Glenn Howerton and 3 Arts’ Nick Frenkel. McElhenney’s wife (and Sunny co-star) Kaitlin Olson, Rob Riggle and Leah Remini are set to star. Day also co-created the Fox multi-cam comedy The Cool Kids, which premieres on Fox this fall.

McElhenney co-created It’s Always Sunny, and stars and executive produces with Day and Howerton. The long-running comedy series premieres its 13th season in September.

McElhenney and Day are represented by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, LLP.