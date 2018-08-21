Cecelia Ahern’s upcoming short story collection Roar is getting the TV series treatment. Nicole Kidman and Per Saari’s Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Theresa Park are teaming to produce the new series, and have tapped GLOW co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch to executive produce and showrun. The series will be culled from Ahern’s collection of 30 short stories each featuring a woman exploring a different absurd contradiction or issue in her life.

HarperCollinsUK

Ahern’s Greenlight Go Productions label is also producing the series, which is being developed in partnership with Endeavor Content. The book is set to be published in the UK in November via HarperCollins UK, and in the U.S. in April 2019 via Grand Central Publishing.

Flahive and Mensch’s Netflix series GLOW, which nabbed 10 Emmy nominations this year including Outstanding Comedy Series, was just renewed for a Season 3. Their credits include writing for Orange Is the New Black, Nurse Jackie and Weeds.

Kidman, Saari and Papandrea previously teamed to produce HBO’s Emmy-winning Big Little Lies, which is underway on a Season 2.

Ahern’s previous book-to-screen endeavors include P.S. I Love You and Love, Rosie. She also co-created and produced the ABC comedy series Samantha Who? She will executive producer Roar alongside Flahive, Mensch, Kidman, Saari, Papandrea, Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky, and Park.