While it was adults-only in regards to the Riverdale cast at TCA on Monday, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wasn’t about keeping secrets when it came to the third season about the town that never sleeps.
Here’s what Aguirre-Sacasa had to tease, with the grown-ups weighing in:
- In regards to Riverdale spinoff The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix, all morning long CW president Mark Pedowitz said there weren’t Riverdale-Sabrina crossovers in the work on the CW. Likewise, no one from Riverdale will make a cameo on the Netflix series when it drops at the end of October. But, why? “I think right now we’re just making sure that the shows have their own identities and own set of rules,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.
- That said, the Riverdale creator said there’s another spinoff that’s in the works on the CW: “We’re still early on in the process and it will be very different from Riverdale,” says Aguirre-Sacasa, who mentioned the spinoff would be “in this development cycle.”
- A long-planned flashback episode with the adults as high school teens is happening, titled “The Midnight Club” and the fourth episode in the upcoming season. “It’s our take on The Breakfast Club, says the creator. Essentially, all the younger actors will play their parents, read K.J. Apa (Archie) plays the younger version of Archie’s dad Fred (we hear he has a killer Luke Perry impersonation), and Camilla Mendes (Veronica) will play her younger mom Hermione (Marisol Nichols), etc. “We learn learn about a really dark secret that the parents have been keeping since they were in high school,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. He also added that in regards to the flashback episode, “We’ve been teasing this for years, going back to Season 1. I call this the ‘Lili Reinhart Memorial episode’ because she’s been wanting to do a flashback episode for years.”
- Aguirre-Sacasa also teased a wedding episode next season “between an ex-sheriff and ex-major,” hinting about Martin Cummins’ Tom Keller and Robin Givens’ Sierra McCoy tying the knot. “They seems to be the most stable relationship on Riverdale right now,” said Aguirre-Sacasa.
- “It is true that there might be a new love interest for Veronica, and you might see seeds of that in Episode 3,” says Aguirre-Sacasa.
- Mark Consuelos’ Hiram Lodge is not out of the picture, and Archie will be on trial when Season 3 opens after being arrested for the murder of Cassidy. Meanwhile, Hiram’s better half Hermione will “delicately stand up to her better half” says Nichols, with her newfound power as Riverdale mayor, yes, even as he attempted to kill her.
- The Black Hood — is he coming back? “All these mysteries like Jason Blossom, Hiram’s criminal empire, the Black Hood, they never go away completely but become part of the bedrock of the mythology town. I would say there’s some ski mask out there that could pop up,” Aguirre-Sacasa says, but don’t expect him anytime soon.
- “Jughead is a really good leader of The Serpents,” says Aguirre-Sacasa. And Betty by his side? “That’s a big story point in the season premiere — they really define what Serpent Queen means and whether they’re all in or not.”