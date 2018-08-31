EXCLUSIVE: Luma Pictures, a visual effects company, has picked up Salt of Joy, a romantic drama written by The Beauty Inside’s Rich Greenberg, to develop and produce as part of its original film slate. The pic, which is in early development, is a love story set in the afterlife where themes of selfless love and redemption are explored.

Greenberg’s recent film Zoe, starring Ewan McGregor and produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival and is available on Amazon Prime. His other writing credits include Desert Saints, which also served as his directorial debut feature, and the drama One Fall.

Vincent Cirelli and Luma founder Payam Shohadai will serve as executive producers on Salt of Joy.

“Rich excels at storytelling with a captivating narrative that beautifully bridges characters and plot and a certain complexity that makes audiences think, said Jill Gilbert, producer at Luma Pictures. “As we build our slate of features, we are looking to work with artists who want to explore uncommon storylines that are unique and push boundaries. Rich is a great partner and we are excited for what is to come.”

Greenberg is repped by Gersh and Dean Silvers and Associates.