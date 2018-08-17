A judge ordered a memorabilia dealer and one-time advisor to stay away from comic book mogul Stan Lee for three years, amid allegations of elder abuse.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Laura Hymowitz issued the restraining order this morning against Keya Morgan, who had inserted himself into Lee’s affairs. Morgan was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Lee and his immediate family until Aug. 17, 2021.

Morgan took control of Lee’s business affairs and personal life in February and allegedly isolated him from the people Lee was closest to and trusted the most, and embezzled or misappropriated $5 million of assets, according to court documents.

An application for a restraining order accuses the 42-year-old Morgan, who had been serving as Lee’s manager and personal advisor, of taking advantage of a frail Lee, who suffers from impaired hearing, vision and judgment.

“Mr. Lee has a large estate worth over $50 million and therefore is vulnerable to financial predators,” the court documents argue.

The courts had dismissed an earlier request for a permanent restraining order because of confusion over who represented the 95-year-old Lee.

Lee’s life has been a swirl of turmoil since the death of his wife of nearly 70 years, Joan Lee, whose absence set off a power struggle among friends, advisors, attorneys and managers.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.