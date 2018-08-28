ReFrame, the coalition formed by Women in Film and the Sundance Institute, and IMDbPro have added 22 more titles to the list of movies earning the ReFrame Stamp, which recognize standout, gender-balanced films. The program launched June 8 with 12 films on the list from a group comprising the top 100 domestic-grossing films of 2017, with Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman, Universal’s Girls Trip, A24’s Lady Bird and Fox’s The Post among them.

The stamp progam has since been expanded to studio and independent films that have U.S. domestic theatrical or streaming distribution. Newcomers unveiled today include Warners’ recent hit Crazy Rich Asians, IFC’s Mary Shelley and SPC’s Glenn Close starrer The Wife among 2018 releases, and Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and Justin Baldoni’s Five Feet Apart among 2019 pics. (See the full list of new films below.)

The stamp is intended as a mark of distinction for projects that have demonstrated success in gender-balanced film and TV productions that hire female-identifying people in four out of eight critical areas of production: writer, director, producer, lead, co-lead, speaking parts, department heads, and crew. Additional points are awarded to content that features women of color in key positions.

Here are the stamp’s second-round feature recipients:

2018 Releases

A Simple Favor / USA (Director: Paul Feig, Screenwriter: Jessica Sharzer, Producers: Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Distributor: Lionsgate)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? / USA (Director: Marielle Heller, Screenwriters: Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, Producers: Anne Carey, Amy Nauiokas, David Yarnell, Distributor: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Capernaum / USA (Director: Nadine Labaki, Screenwriters: Jihad Hojeily, Michelle Keserwany, Nadine Labaki, Khaled Mouzanar, Producers: Michel Merkt, Khaled Mouzanar, Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics)

Crazy Rich Asians / USA (Director: Jon M. Chu, Screenwriters: Peter Chiarelli, Adele Lim, Producers: Nina Jacobson, John Penotti, Brad Simpson, Distributor: Warner Bros.)

Destroyer / USA (Director: Karyn Kusama, Screenwriters: Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, Producers: Fred

Berger, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, David Diliberto, Nathan Kelly, Distributor: Annapurna Pictures)

The Favourite / USA (Director: Yorgos Lanthimos, Screenwriter: Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara,

Producers: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Lee Magiday, Distributor: Fox Searchlight

Pictures)

Freelancers Anonymous / USA (Director: Sonia Sebastián, Screenwriters: Lisa Cordileone, Amy

Dellagiarino, Producers: Lisa Cordileone, Amy Dellagiarino, Eugene Park, Sonia Sebastián, Distributor: Juice Worldwide)

Gemini / USA (Director: Aaron Katz, Screenwriters: Aaron Katz, Producers: Mynette Louie, Sara Murphy, Adele Romanski, Distributor: Neon)

IRL / USA (Director: Ricardo Perez-Selsky, Screenwriter: Chase Hinton, Producers: Molly Beucher, Chase Hinton, Ricardo Perez-Selsky, Distributor: TBD)

Jane and Emma / USA (Director: Chantelle Squires, Screenwriter: Melissa Leilani Larson, Producers: Brent Geisler, Madeline Jorgensen, Jenn Lee Smith, Chantelle Squires, Distributor: Excel Entertainment Group)

The Long Dumb Road / USA (Director: Hannah Fidell, Screenwriters: Hannah Fidell, Carson Mell, Producers: Jonathan Duffy, Hannah Fidell, Jacqueline E. Ingram, Kelly Williams, Distributor: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Mary Shelley / USA (Director: Haifaa Al-Mansour, Screenwriter: Haifaa Al-Mansour, Emma Jensen, Producers: Amy Baer, Ruth Coady, Alan Moloney, Distributor: IFC Films)

Miss Arizona / USA (Director: Autumn McAlpin, Screenwriters: Autumn McAlpin, Producers: DeAnna Cooper, Autumn McAlpin, Distributor: TBD)

The Polka King / USA (Director: Maya Forbes, Screenwriters: Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky,

Producers: Jack Black, Stuart Cornfeld, Monica Levinson, Priyanka Mattoo, David Permut, Shivani Rawat, Wallace Wolodarsky, Distributor: Netflix)

The Wife / USA (Director: Björn Runge, Screenwriter: Jane Anderson, Producers: Claudia Bluemhuber, Peter Gustafsson, Rosalie Swedlin, Piers Tempest, Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics)

2019 Releases

Booksmart / USA (Director: Olivia Wilde, Screenwriters: Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman, Producers: Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison, Distributor: GEM Entertainment)

Five Feet Apart / USA (Director: Justin Baldoni, Screenwriters: Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis, Producers: Justin Baldoni, Cathy Schulman, Christopher H. Warner, Distributor: CBS Films)

Juanita / USA (Director: Clark Johnson, Screenwriter: Roderick M. Spencer, Producers: Stephanie Allain, Jason Michael Berman, Caroline Connor, Mel Jones, Alfre Woodward, Distributor: Netflix)

Late Night / USA (Director: Nisha Ganatra, Screenwriter: Mindy Kaling, Producers: Ben Browning, Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, Scott Rudin, Distributor: Ascot Elite Entertainment Group)

The Lie / USA (Director: Veena Sud, Screenwriter: Veena Sud, Producers: Aaron Barnett, Jason Blum, Alix Madigan, Christopher Tricarico, Distributor: Blumhouse Productions)

Otherhood / USA (Director: Cindy Chupack, Screenwriters: Mark Andrus, Cindy Chupack, Producers: Jason Michael Berman, Katie Mustard, Cathy Schulman, Distributor: Netflix)

Untitled Pippa Bianco Project / USA (Director: Pippa Bianco, Screenwriter: Pippa Bianco, Producers: Eli Bush, Tyler Byrne, Matt Code, Carly Hugo, Matthew Parker, Scott Rudin, Distributor: A24)