Refinery29 and Facebook are teaming on After After Party, a nightly panel talk show hosted by comedian Sonia Denis for premiere August 13 at 9 PM ET on .

Created and executive produced by Julie Miller, the episodic nightly show will tackle pop culture, politics and social issues alongside comedians, journalists and celebrity guests. With its initial 30-episode run, the show, led by Denis, will blend comedy, conversation, and context through a variety of creative formats, including: sketch & panel comedy with a rotating variety of personalities; wild card games & confessionals; surprise guest drop ins; and the “NTK” or “Need To Know,” the nightly last word of fun and serviceable advice. Actress Regina Hall will kick things off on 8/15, followed by The Daily Show’s Gina Yashere on 8/29, and actress and entrepreneur La La Anthony on 9/17, with more celebrity guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

“After After Party is a new form of nightly entertainment, and an unique opportunity for Refinery29 to bring viewers out of the weeds of the daily headlines and look at the big picture through an inclusive and comedic lens brought together by the wildly talented Sonia Denis,” said Amy Emmerich, Chief Content Officer, Refinery29. “After the success of Strangers, we are excited to continue our work with Facebook Watch, to further build our video ecosystem and create new moments for community engagement and connection on this platform.”

You can watch a trailer below.