CAA has set a list of client authors for Let’s Discuss LIVE, an event that will be held at Brooklyn’s William Vale Hotel September 16 as part of the Brooklyn Book Festival. They will be selling tickets to the public through LetsDiscussLIVE.com.

CAA

Among those clients with new books who’ll be speaking are:

Reese Witherspoon, who’ll pair with author/comedian Mamrie Hart to discuss their Southern roots and the inspiration behind Witherspoon’s debut book, Whiskey In A Teacup;

Jenny Han, author of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, will pair with Jessica Knoll, author of The Favorite Sister and Luckiest Girl Alive, in a talk about adapting bestsellers into films. Han’s trilogy debuts on Netflix August 17;

Save the People podcast host DeRay Mckesson, author of the upcoming On The Other Side Of Freedom: The Case For Hope, will discuss the intersection of culture, social justice, and politics;

Mark Manson, author of The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck, will discuss the counter-intuitive advice that has helped millions, and preview what he’s working on next.

“Let’s Discuss LIVE creates an opportunity for our dynamic authors to gather and explore the themes of their books, alongside readers who want to hear conversations as diverse as their own reading lists,” said Kate Childs, Executive, CAA Books department.