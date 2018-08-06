Showtime’s Ray Donovan returns for its sixth season on Sunday, October 28 at 9 pm ET/PT, and judging by the trailer released today during the network’s TCA presentation, the Liev Schreiber fixer drama has lost none of its punch – or its Susan Sarandon, who is back as a series regular.

“I wanted it all to stop,” narrates Schreiber’s Ray at the start of the trailer, after moving from L.A. to New York City and just before he takes what looks to be an end-it-all plunge into the East River. Within milliseconds, though, he’s rescued by one of New York’s finest, who Ray then tries to knock silly, try being the operative word.

The Season 6 was announced today by David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc. The 12-episode season is currently in production in New York.

Here’s the official logline: As season six of Ray Donovan begins, we find Ray (Schreiber) rebuilding his life both personally and professionally in New York City. After being rescued from a plummet into the East River, his savior, a cop named Mac (Domenick Lombardozzi), brings Ray into the fraternity that is the Staten Island Police Department. While exploring this new world of brotherhood and corruption, Ray finds himself once again working for media mogul Sam Winslow (Susan Sarandon). Sam has teamed up with New York City mayoral candidate Anita Novak (Lola Glaudini), a partnership that puts Ray at odds with his new friends out in Staten Island.

The trailer kicks off with Ray taking that big plunge into the East River, followed by the I-don’t-need-saving soggy fisticuffs between Donovan and Mac. Later in the trailer, we learn Jon Voight’s Mickey Donovan has had a heart attack.

And of course various and many people are asking – or demanding – that Ray fix one thing or another.

What are you going to do, Ray? someone asks.

“I”m going to take care of it,” a baseball-bat wielding Donovan responds.

A Showtime production, Ray Donovan also stars Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Devon Bagby and Graham Rogers. The series is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and was created by Ann Biderman.

Take a look at the trailer above and let us know what you think.