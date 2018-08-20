Just a little over two weeks into its first season, HBO has given an early season 2 renewal to its critically praised late-night series Random Acts of Flyness.

Created, written and directed by artist Terence Nance (An Oversimplification of Her Beauty), Random Acts Of Flyness explores evergreen cultural idioms such as patriarchy, white supremacy and sensuality from a thought-provoking perspective. A fluid, stream-of-consciousness response to the contemporary American mediascape, the series features a handful of interconnected vignettes in each episode, featuring an ensemble cast of emerging and established talent. The show is a mix of vérité documentary, musical performances, surrealist melodrama and humorous animation, weaving together themes such as ancestral trauma, history, death, the singularity, romance and more. Random Acts of Flyness kicked off its six-episode first season Friday, August 3 at midnight ET/PT.

Nance executive produces with Tamir Muhammad, Jamund Washington, Kishori Rajan, Kelley Robins Hicks, Chanelle Aponte Pearson, Ravi Nandan and John Hodges. Writers for season one include: Frances Bodomo, Mariama Diallo, Shaka King, Darius Clark Monroe, Nelson Nance, Terence Nance, Naima Ramos-Chapman and Jamund Washington. Directors for season one include: Frances Bodomo, Mariama Diallo, Shaka King, Darius Clark Monroe, Terence Nance, Naima Ramos-Chapman and Jamund Washington. MVMT produced the series in association with A24.

“We couldn’t be happier with the response to Random Acts of Flyness – it’s struck such a powerful chord with our viewers,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “We’re thrilled to bring Terence and his team back for a second season of this provocative, remarkable series.”