President Donald Trump’s really bad week has been a ratings bonanza for Rachel Maddow.

For a third night in a row, Maddow’s MSNBC program was highest rated across all of cable TV Thursday night. Her program averaged 3.674M viewers, 758K of them in the 25-54 year age bracket that news programs target.

Maddow’s third consecutive nightly win accompanied headlines that Trump’s longtime pal National Enquirer chief David Pecker had been given immunity in the investigation of Trump’s former personal lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen.

And, for a third consecutive night, MSNBC topped primetime cable news in both total viewers (2.869M) and in the news demographic (560K), besting FNC (2.576M, 490K), and CNN (1.514M, 547K).

Five MSNBC programs ranked in the Top-10 in total viewers. In addition to Maddow, that included The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell (2.774M, 533K) at No. 3, No. 6-ranked All In with Chris Hayes (2.160M,389K), No. 8-ranked The 11th Hour with Brian Williams (2.052M, 380K), and Hardball with Chris Matthews (1.893M,334K) at No. 9.

In her 9 PM timeslot, Maddow beat FNC’s Hannity (2.935M, 572K) and CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time (1.601, 591K). Sean Hannity’s show was the night’s No. 2 ranked cable program in total viewers.

Other FNC shows to make Thursday’s Top-10: Tucker Carlson Tonight (2.504M, 481K), The Ingraham Angle (2.290M, 416K), and The Story (1.795M, 389K).