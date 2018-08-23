MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow topped cable TV on Wednesday as the country continued to digest Tuesday’s stunning news that President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen has confessed to eight felony counts and implicated Trump in the ones about campaign finance violations.

The Rachel Maddow Show celebrated a second consecutive night on top, this time with 3.57 million viewers, 707,000 in the news demo, as the news cycle continued to whip around the Cohen stunner and near-simultaneous conviction of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on eight felony charges of bank and tax fraud.

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, who had fallen to third place Tuesday, climbed to the No. 2 cable-news spot with 3.14M viewers and 575K in the news demo. MSNBC’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell swapped places with Hannity, coming in third Wednesday night with a strong 2.65M viewers and 495K in the age bracket.

MSNBC topped primetime in both metrics, logging 2.76M viewers and 530K in the demo, followed by FNC’s 1.83M in total viewers and 501K in the demo and CNN’s 1.33M viewers, 454K in the age bracket.